Firefighters using emergency cutting equipment to gain access to Lurgan shop
Firefighters were spotted attending an emergency this morning and using specialist cutting equipment to gain access to a shop in Lurgan.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
One fire appliance with flashing lights attended the incident in William Street Lurgan shortly after 9.20am this morning.
At least two firefighters were seen using heavy duty cutting equipment in an attempt to gain access to the Divine Mercy shop.
Members of staff from the nearby Cafe Vibe were also on the street as the firefighters carried out their work.
There are no further details at present.