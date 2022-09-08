Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Firefighters visit ‘fire brigade mad’ girl to thank her for providing kind gift

Firefighters from Carrickfergus Station paid a special visit to a Greenisland girl last week to thank her for a generous gift she had provided to the emergency service personnel.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 10:55 am

Evelyn (4) left an ornamental firefighter conducting a rescue on the doorstep of the Lancasterian Street station at the start of the month along with a note stating: “A gift for your tea room, thank you.”

After the gift was left, a spokesperson for the east Antrim station posted on Facebook: “Massive thank you to Evelyn for our little gift that she left on our doorstep. What a kind girl you are! We love it, thank you.”

After firefighters found out where the kindhearted child lived, they paid a visit on September 5 to personally thank her.

Most Popular

Evelyn pictured with Firefighter Robb and Firefighter Brownlee.

Speaking to the Times after the visit, Firefighter Robb, who met up with the Greenisland girl said: “On Monday we took our fire engine to her home.

Read More

Read More
‘Extraordinary’ Samaritans to get a Mid and East Antrim Council civic reception

“We let her have a go at the hose, let her wear my fire helmet and we gave her a gift. This absolutely made this little girl’s dream as she is fire brigade mad.”

AntrimFacebook