Firefighters wearing breath apparatus gained entrance to a shop in Lurgan this morning and put out a fire on the ground floor.

Two fire appliances with flashing lights attended the incident in William Street Lurgan shortly at around 9.14 this morning.

At least two firefighters were seen using heavy duty cutting equipment in an attempt to gain access to the Divine Mercy shop.

Members of staff from the nearby Cafe Vibe were also on the street as the firefighters carried out their work.

NI Fire and Rescue Service are attending an emergency incident at William Street, Lurgan, Co Armagh.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said two fire appliances were sent to the incident at 9.14am.

“Firefighters were called to reports of a fire on the ground floor of non-residential building in William Street, Lurgan.