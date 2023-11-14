Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus put out blaze in the Divine Mercy shop in Lurgan
Two fire appliances with flashing lights attended the incident in William Street Lurgan shortly at around 9.14 this morning.
At least two firefighters were seen using heavy duty cutting equipment in an attempt to gain access to the Divine Mercy shop.
Members of staff from the nearby Cafe Vibe were also on the street as the firefighters carried out their work.
A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said two fire appliances were sent to the incident at 9.14am.
“Firefighters were called to reports of a fire on the ground floor of non-residential building in William Street, Lurgan.
"Firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus and using specialist equipment, entered the building and extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental ignition. The incident was dealt with by 10:05am.”