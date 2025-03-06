Around 70,000 customers are set to benefit from a 11.84% regulated gas tariff reduction announced today (Thursday, March 6) by firmus energy.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reduction has been welcomed by the Consumer Council as good news for domestic and small business customers in the Ten Towns network.

However, there will be no change to the regulated tariffs for SSE Airtricity Gas Supply in the Greater Belfast and West gas networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firmus energy move is effective from April 1 and means the annual gas bill of a typical household with a credit meter will be reduced by around £136. Customers with a prepayment gas meter (PAYG) will see their typical costs reduce by around £133 per year.

The annual gas bill of a typical household with a credit meter will be reduced by around £136. Image: National World

This announcement follows previous tariff decreases from the company during 2023 and 2024.

Raymond Gormley, head of energy policy at the Consumer Council, said: “This gas tariff decrease is very welcome news but gas wholesale markets still remain very volatile due to various factors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have worked closely with the Utility Regulator and regulated supply companies over the past few years on providing additional support and protection for consumers facing high energy prices. This work to support and protect consumers will continue.”

Energy prices are still well above pre-pandemic levels says the Consumer Council, which is urging anyone who is struggling to pay their energy bills or top-up their meters to contact their supplier directly as suppliers have indicated that they are keen to offer their customers help and support.

The Consumer Council’s website has advice and information on how to save money by being more energy efficient at home, and information on organisations who can help if you are struggling to keep on top of energy bills: Support with energy costs.

For consumers who do not have internet access or would like additional support in checking energy tariffs, call our team on 0800 121 6022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ten Towns area includes Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Banbridge, Coleraine, Craigavon (including Lurgan and Portadown), Limavady, Derry-Londonderry, Newry and more than 25 other towns and villages in the surrounding areas. The Greater Belfast gas network includes the Larne, east Down and Whitehead areas.