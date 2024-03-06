firmus energy announces 15.6% gas tariff cuts for Ten Towns and Greater Belfast Network areas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rates will decrease by 15.6% for the 68,000 customers in the Ten Towns Network area covering Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Banbridge, Coleraine, Craigavon (including Lurgan and Portadown), Limavady, Derry / Londonderry, Newry and more than 25 other towns and villages in the surrounding areas.

The new reduced tariff will also apply to the 44,000 customers in the Greater Belfast Network area of Belfast, Lisburn, Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus, Larne, Bangor, Holywood, Donaghadee,Groomsport, Millisle, Newtownards, Carryduff, Comber, and east Down.

This is the fourth consecutive reduction in the Ten Towns Network area and the third consecutive reduction in the Greater Belfast Network area since December 2022. It means the annual gas bill of a typical household with a credit meter in the Ten Towns network will be reduced by around £213 and a firmus energy customer in the Greater Belfast gas network with a credit meter will be saving about £237 per year.

firmus energy has announced that it will be further reducing its tariffs. Picture: pixabay

Chief executive officer of firmus energy, Niall Martindale, said the company is “delighted” to be announcing another reduction.

"We welcome the recent stabilisation of global gas commodity markets and remain committed to passing on savings to our customers as soon as market conditions allow us to do so. Since December 2022, consecutive reductions have decreased our tariffs by over 46%, representing an average household saving of £1,094.50 per year.”

Raymond Gormley, head of energy policy at the Consumer Council said: “These gas tariff decreases are very welcome news as they indicate a downward trend in wholesale energy prices.

"We have worked closely with the Utility Regulator and regulated supply companies over the past two years. This work focused on providing additional support and protection for consumers facing exceptionally high energy prices. This work to support and protect consumers will continue. With wholesale prices now falling we will also ensure cost savings are passed onto consumers as soon as possible.

"Energy prices are still well above pre-pandemic levels, and we urge anyone who is struggling to pay their energy bills or top-up their meters to contact their supplier directly for help and support.

"The Consumer Council’s website has advice and information on how to save money by being more energy efficient at home, and information on organisations who can help if you are struggling to keep on top of energy bills; visit www.consumercouncil.org.uk.

"For consumers who do not have internet access or would like additional support in checking energy tariffs, call our team on 0800 121 6022 or email [email protected].”

Anyone who needs advice on their natural gas bills or direct debit payments should contact the firmus energy Customer Services team on 0330 024 9000 or [email protected].

For free and independent advice on how to save energy please contact NI Energy Advice Line on 0800 111 4455.