Firmus Energy announces gas price cut in Ten Towns area including Ballymena, Ballymoney, Coleraine, Craigavon, Lurgan, Portadown and Derry / Londonderry
The energy company said on Wednesday that from October 1, its regulated tariff in the Ten Towns network will be reduced by a further 7.56 per cent. The Ten Towns area includes Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Banbridge, Coleraine, Craigavon (including Lurgan and Portadown), Limavady, Derry / Londonderry, Newry and more than 25 other towns and villages in the surrounding areas.
This will be the third reduction of 2023, meaning household tariffs will have dropped by 40 per cent this year. This equates to a reduction of £865 1 on an average annual bill.
Firmus Energy’s chief executive Niall Martindale said the company is “committed to keeping its tariffs as low as possible”.
"We know there are many competing demands on people’s finances, and we want to reassure our customers that when we are able to cut our prices we will do so, without delay, as we have demonstrated throughout 2023.”
The announcement has been welcomed by the Consumer Council.
Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy: said: “Whilst this price reduction is welcome news for customers in the Ten Towns gas network area, energy prices are still very expensive in Northern Ireland and household budgets continue to be stretched for many.”
"We urge anyone who is struggling to pay their energy bills or top-up their meters to contact their supplier directly for help and support. We also encourage consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs through energy efficiency and if possible, try to save money over the next few weeks to cover energy costs when the weather eventually gets colder during winter.
““In the short term, the Consumer Council will continue to work closely with the Utility Regulator on maintaining the consumer energy charter (from last winter) with the voluntary co-operation of local energy suppliers and government departments. We are also continually liaising with the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) to put forward the argument that support will be required by some Northern Ireland households during the winter ahead.”
The Consumer Council’s website has advice and information on how to save money by being more energy efficient at home, and information on organisations who can help if you are struggling to keep on top of energy bills.
Customers seeking advice on their natural gas bills or direct debit payments should contact the Firmus Energy customer services team on 0330 024 9000 or [email protected]
For free and independent advice on how to save energy please contact NI Energy Advice Line on 0800 111 4455.