Firmus Energy has announced its third price reduction this year in the Ten Towns network.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The energy company said on Wednesday that from October 1, its regulated tariff in the Ten Towns network will be reduced by a further 7.56 per cent. The Ten Towns area includes Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Banbridge, Coleraine, Craigavon (including Lurgan and Portadown), Limavady, Derry / Londonderry, Newry and more than 25 other towns and villages in the surrounding areas.

This will be the third reduction of 2023, meaning household tariffs will have dropped by 40 per cent this year. This equates to a reduction of £865 1 on an average annual bill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firmus Energy’s chief executive Niall Martindale said the company is “committed to keeping its tariffs as low as possible”.

Firmus Energy has announced a reduction of 7.56 per cent on their regulated gas tariffs for domestic and small business customers in the Ten Towns area. Picture: Pixabay

"We know there are many competing demands on people’s finances, and we want to reassure our customers that when we are able to cut our prices we will do so, without delay, as we have demonstrated throughout 2023.”

The announcement has been welcomed by the Consumer Council.

Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy: said: “Whilst this price reduction is welcome news for customers in the Ten Towns gas network area, energy prices are still very expensive in Northern Ireland and household budgets continue to be stretched for many.”

"We urge anyone who is struggling to pay their energy bills or top-up their meters to contact their supplier directly for help and support. We also encourage consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs through energy efficiency and if possible, try to save money over the next few weeks to cover energy costs when the weather eventually gets colder during winter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

““In the short term, the Consumer Council will continue to work closely with the Utility Regulator on maintaining the consumer energy charter (from last winter) with the voluntary co-operation of local energy suppliers and government departments. We are also continually liaising with the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) to put forward the argument that support will be required by some Northern Ireland households during the winter ahead.”

The Consumer Council’s website has advice and information on how to save money by being more energy efficient at home, and information on organisations who can help if you are struggling to keep on top of energy bills.

Customers seeking advice on their natural gas bills or direct debit payments should contact the Firmus Energy customer services team on 0330 024 9000 or [email protected]