Firmus energy announces second price reduction this year to customers across Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland natural gas supplier, firmus energy, has announced that it will be reducing its tariffs from April.

The supplier said that from April 1, tariffs for customers in the Ten Towns Network area will reduce by 18.84 per cent and by 22.43% in the Greater Belfast Network area.

It says this will reduce the average cost by £6.44 per week in Ten Towns and by £8.32 in Greater Belfast and on an annual basis, this will save customers £335 and £433, on average, respectively.

The Ten Towns area includes Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Banbridge, Coleraine, Craigavon (including Lurgan and Portadown), Limavady, Derry/Londonderry, Newry and more than 25 other towns and villages in the surrounding areas.

firmus energy has announced its second tariff reduction this year.

The Greater Belfast Network area covers Belfast, Lisburn, Bangor, Holywood, Donaghadee, Larne, Groomsport, Millisle, Newtownards, Carryduff, Comber, Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus and East Down.

Announcing the price decreases, Niall Martindale, chief executive officer said: “firmus energy is delighted to be announcing its second price reduction this year.

"We previously committed to our customers that as soon as market conditions allowed us to lower our prices we would do so, and today we are pleased to confirm that for the second time this year prices will be further reduced from April 2023. We recognise the wider cost of living challenges within the communities we serve, and at firmus, we are working hard to make positive change for our 110,000 loyal and valued customers.

"We continue to work with the UK Government to ensure our customers are also benefiting from the EPG discount scheme. This scheme is anticipated to run until March 2024 and will continue to support customers using gas to heat their homes.”

The Consumer Council, however, has warned that a reduction in the EPG subsidy would mean firmus energy customer bills do not reduce as significantly as announced on Tuesday.

"It is important to note that this firmus energy announcement precedes an expected announcement by Government regarding the future level of EPG subsidy to energy bills,” said the Consumer Council.

Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy at the Consumer Council said: “These firmus energy tariff decreases in both the Ten Towns and Greater Belfast networks are welcome and will ease some of the pressure that customers have been dealing with for the last number of months.

"However, we anticipate Government will reduce the level of Energy Price Guarantee support it is applying to all our energy bills meaning firmus energy customers’ bills may reduce by a lower percentage amount than the company has announced today.