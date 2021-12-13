First aid funding for Straid residents

Caroline Millar (Heart Start- Northern Region) recently presented cheques to two Co Antrim community groups to provide a programme of first aid community training within each organisation

Alan Murray from the Braid Valley Community Responders received a cheque, as did members of The Straid Village and District Community Group (Treasurer Stephen Thompson, Secretary Michael Whittley and Committee member Cllr Norrie Ramsay).

Commenting on the funding, Cllr Ramsay said: “We would like to take the opportunity to thank Caroline and Heart Start for their generous donation.”

Caroline Millar (Heart Start- Northern Region) presented cheques to Alan Murray (Braid Valley Community Responders) and The Straid Village and District Community Group (Treasurer Stephen Thompson, Secretary Michael Whittley and Committee member Cllr Norrie Ramsay). The funding will support a programme of first aid community training within each organisation.