First aid funding for Straid residents

Caroline Millar (Heart Start- Northern Region) recently presented cheques to two Co Antrim community groups to provide a programme of first aid community training within each organisation
Alan Murray from the Braid Valley Community Responders received a cheque, as did members of The Straid Village and District Community Group (Treasurer Stephen Thompson, Secretary Michael Whittley and Committee member Cllr Norrie Ramsay).
Commenting on the funding, Cllr Ramsay said: “We would like to take the opportunity to thank Caroline and Heart Start for their generous donation.”
