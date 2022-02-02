The Game of Thrones Studio Tour has the potential to go toe-to-toe with Titanic Belfast in terms of being Northern Ireland’s biggest man-made tourist attraction.

Those are big words, but this is quite frankly a huge draw in terms of scale, scope and attention to detail.

From the second you enter the 110,000 sq ft building you know this isn’t some temporary exhibition aiming to make a few quick bucks.

The world's only official Game of Thrones studio tour will open to the public on Friday, February 4. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Given that Warner Bros are involved and the studio has been given ‘official’ status I never thought it was going to be, but when you’ve spent the last few miles of the journey travelling behind a tractor it’s hard to conjure images akin to Disneyland.

I came on the tour as someone who wouldn’t describe themselves as a fan of ‘Game of Thrones’, but somehow have managed to see almost every episode thanks to my wife.

I left completely blown away by what was on offer, which is why I would recommend it to anyone with an interest in TV and film, and not just GoT fans.

Being able to get so close to the costumes and props gives you an appreciation of the painstaking detail that goes into making it. Focus is also given to what goes into building the sets, mapping the story, making the prosthetics, and generating CGI footage, and there’s plenty of interactive sections and photo ops.

Visitors will easily become immersed on a tour that takes at least 90 minutes to savour.

Although the show itself is known for its violent scenes, the good news for families is the tour is suitable for children aged five and up.

Adult tickets cost £39.50 and children (5-15) cost £27.50. Students, senior and family tickets are also available.

Find out more at www.gameofthronesstudiotour.com

