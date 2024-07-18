First look inside: Video and pictures as Menarys opens new Portadown store

Excited customers gathered ahead of the launch party, keen to get a glimpse of the 5,500 sq ft store.

Menarys’ return to Portadown town centre after almost 16 years comes with the new look for the former Houstons store.

This is the second of five new stores that Menarys has acquired from long-standing business owners and family friends, the Houston family, with the first store opening in Lurgan in May and three others opening in Banbridge, Downpatrick and Enniskillen later in the year.

Managing director, Stephen McCammon said: "The people of the wider Portadown area have always been supportive of the Menarys brands and we’re confident that they will like how we’ve evolved over the years and be glad to see us back in town!"

1 . New store opens Cutting the ribbon to officially open the new Menarys store in Portadown. From left: Shauna, Carol, Diane (store manager), Pamela and Sharon. Photo: Menarys

2 . New store opens A queue of excited customers gathers for the official opening of the new Menarys store in Portadown. Photo: Menarys

3 . New store opens Enjoying the fun of the Menarys launch party in Portadown. Photo: Menarys

4 . New store opens Having fun at the Hook a Duck game at the new Menarys store in Portadown. Photo: Menarys