'Fish has had its chips' vegan advert tells holidaymakers in Portstewart
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has placed two billboards at bus shelters along Portstewart’s bustling promenade.
The artwork, which encourages everyone to enjoy the seaside by trying vegan alternatives to a fish supper, is on display for a week in the resort, and the group hopes it will provide food for thought for passers-by.
“Fish have feelings and experience pain just like our animal companions do, yet fishers haul them out of their ocean home and gut them – often while they’re still conscious,” said PETA Vice President of Programmes Elisa Allen.
“No one needs to be hooked, suffocated, and battered for a dinner, and PETA is urging the people of Portstewart to enjoy delicious vegan fish and chips, which celebrate the sea without the suffering.”
Have you seen the billboards?