Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An animal welfare charity is challenging visitors to a north coast seaside resort to agree that the traditional ‘fish supper’ has had its chips!

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has placed two billboards at bus shelters along Portstewart’s bustling promenade.

The artwork, which encourages everyone to enjoy the seaside by trying vegan alternatives to a fish supper, is on display for a week in the resort, and the group hopes it will provide food for thought for passers-by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Fish have feelings and experience pain just like our animal companions do, yet fishers haul them out of their ocean home and gut them – often while they’re still conscious,” said PETA Vice President of Programmes Elisa Allen.

Have you seen the billboards on Portstewart Prom? Would they encourage you to stop eating the traditional seaside dish of a fish supper? Credit Christopher Ward Films and Photography

“No one needs to be hooked, suffocated, and battered for a dinner, and PETA is urging the people of Portstewart to enjoy delicious vegan fish and chips, which celebrate the sea without the suffering.”

Have you seen the billboards?