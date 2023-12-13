Five fantastic photos as Merville house residents get into Christmas spirit

Merville house residents and staff gathered on the last Sunday before Advent, armed with mixing bowls, laughter, and an abundance of Christmas spirit for their festive tradition ‘Stir-Up Sunday.’

As the aroma of Christmas pudding filled the air, so did the laughter and camaraderie of the Merville Garden Village community.

Patrick Thompson, Chief Executive of Abbeyfield and Wesley Housing Association said: “At Merville, Stir-Up Sunday isn’t just about mixing ingredients; it’s about mixing a whole lot of festive cheer.

"Our residents, armed with mixing bowls and holiday spirit, revive the age-old custom, adding a local twist. It's not just Christmas pudding in the making; it's the sound of laughter and camaraderie filling the space here.

"At Abbeyfield and Wesley, we're not just creating sheltered housing; we're crafting vibrant communities, where traditions like Stir-Up Sunday bring a dose of timeless joy and a lot of good vibes.”

Check out these five lovely pictures from the recent event.

Hopefully they help to get you into the festive spirit as well.

1 . Festive fun in Merville Garden Village Myrtle enjoying 'Stir-up Sunday). Photo: Contributed

2 . Festive fun in Merville Garden Village Paul and Myrtle. Photo: Contributed

3 . Festive fun in Merville Garden Village Ronald at the 'Stir-up Sunday' event in Newtownabbey. Photo: Contributed