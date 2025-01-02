The family got together over the holiday for another five generations photo. Photo provided by the family

A Carrickfergus family took a photographic trip down memory lane over the holiday season.

Thirty-five years ago five generations of the one family were captured in the same photograph.

The image featured two week old Kirsty Faye lying in the arms of her great, great grandmother Margaret Haggan.

Looking on proudly in the same photograph were mum Juanita, granny Sharon and great granny Meta Harron.

The original photo from 35 years ago. Photo provided by the family

And in a nod to that occasion, on the first day of 2025, five generations of the same family have again been captured on camera.

Featured on this occasion at a birthday celebration are baby Lawson-Kayne in the arms of great, great granny Sharron. Sitting on the arm of the chair is the baby’s mother Anastascia Walsh, behind her is Kirsty Walsh, granny of the baby and Anastacia’s mother, then on the other side at the back is great, granny Juanita Wallace, Kirsty’s mother.

