Five star showcase at new 'Pop Up Shop' in Carrickfergus

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Oct 2024, 13:16 BST
Five star contributors to life in the community are to feature in a new town centre showcase hosted by Carrickfergus and Whitehead RNLI Fundraising Branch.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is supporting the community groups and charities by providing a ‘Pop Up Shop’ at 2, Joymount.

Volunteers from the following organisations will be on hand to provide a warm welcome to all:

  • RNLI;
  • Belfast Lough Sailability;
  • TS Warrior Sea Cadets;
  • Charles Sheils Houses;
  • Carrickfergus Sailing Club.
The Pop Up Shop will be located at Joymount, October 29 to November 2. Photo: GoogleThe Pop Up Shop will be located at Joymount, October 29 to November 2. Photo: Google
The Pop Up Shop will be located at Joymount, October 29 to November 2. Photo: Google

In a statement, Carrickfergus and Whitehead RNLI Fundraising Branch explained: “Members of the public can pop in to buy Christmas cards and presents from the RNLI stand and learn more about keeping safe in and around our waters.

"Volunteers from the other organisations will also be available to raise awareness about their activities and encourage participation in the various groups. Please do come - we would love to see you.”

The shop will be open from Tuesday, October 29 until Saturday, November 2.

