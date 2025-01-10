Flash Harry announces 'very sad' cancellation of 2025 tour due to health issues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Flash Harry, the popular Northern Ireland-based Queen tribute band, has been forced to cancel what would have been its farewell tour.

In December the band announced with “a mixture of sadness and pride”, a final tour aimed at thanking all the “amazing audiences” for their support down the years.

"This final four gives us a chance to say thank you, and to party together one more time, celebrating the wonderful music of Queen,” the band said.

However, in an emotional social media post on Friday morning, band members said they were “very sad” to have to announce the cancellation of the 2025 tour.

Flash Harry.

"We had hoped to take this opportunity to say thank you and goodbye to all our loyal friends and fans who have supported us for almost 33 years. Unfortunately, health issues have made this impossible,” they said.

"We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may cause, and please be assured that we have done everything in our power to try and make the tour happen.

"Wishing you all health and happiness.

"With love and gratitude, Harry, Click, Shanksy, SP and Stevie Boyd.”

The five-piece outfit – Harry Hamilton, John ‘Click’ Cleland, Stevie Shanks, Stevie Prosser, Stevie Boyd – have been thrilling fans with the legendary sounds of rock band Queen since 1992 as they became one of the most popular tribute bands around.

They toured all over Ireland, the UK and further afield, including the United States and Asia, and sold out many top venues to capacity, giving audiences performances filled with energy, enthusiasm, passion and showmanship.

The early days of the outfit began when founding members Harry Hamilton and John Cleland – who had friends from their schooldays– decided to start a band. Together with various friends who came and went along the way, they enjoyed jamming sessions in the local community centre, eventually renting a rehearsal room in Lurgan Castle and playing a few gigs.

After going their separate ways, the death of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury on November 24, 1991, proved the catalyst for what was to become three decades of performing as a tribute band. Harry and John had the idea of paying homage to the late star passing by performing a set of Queen songs for one night only. Lurgan Town Hall on March 13, 1992 saw the first performance of Flash Harry and it was such a success that Craigavon Civic Centre was booked for a larger gig and it all took off from there, with TV interviews, more gigs and dates at big venues such as the Ulster Hall in Belfast.

At the end of December 2024, Flash Harry returned to the Ulster Hall for the final time.

"Well that's us done then; last time in the Ulster Hall! What a couple of nights we've had there. Thank you so much to everyone who made it a very special farewell to this iconic venue, which we've been lucky enough to play many times. So we say farewell to 2024 and look forwards into 2025 and our final run of shows,” the band posted on New Year’s Day.

Fans have responded to the news pf the cancelled tour with disappointment but understanding.

One commented: “So sorry to hear this, but health takes priority. Thank you for your dedication and fantastic performances. Hats off to you all - absolute legends!”.

Another added: “Guys you were brilliant and like Freddie and the guys you bought a lot of joy to a lot of people.”