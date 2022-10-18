The news was announced at a recent committee meeting.A Society spokesperson said: "This is very unfortunate as many friendships were made during our time together and many floral skills learned."We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been involved over this time by supporting our open evenings and to everyone who demonstrated. The afternoons and evenings we met were enjoyed by all."We remember all our members, past and present, from those who decided to start the Society and to our faithful members who supported us through the years."It has been decided and agreed that the remaining finances held by the club will be divided between five charities: Age NI Day Centre, Dungannon, Southern Area Hospice Services, Air Ambulance NI, NI Chest, Heart and Stroke local services and ABC autism group. Residual funds to go to Charis Care, Cookstown.”The spokesperson suggested joining the neighbouring club in Cookstown.