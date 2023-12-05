Register
Lovely tributes have been left for 23-year-old Odhrán Kelly at Edward Street in Lurgan, Co Armagh.Lovely tributes have been left for 23-year-old Odhrán Kelly at Edward Street in Lurgan, Co Armagh.
Floral tributes to Odhrán Kelly in Lurgan as community mourns tragic death of 23-year-old nursing assistant

Dozens of balloons and floral tributes have been erected in memory of 23-year-old Odhrán Kelly from Lurgan as the community prepares for a vigil in his memory.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 5th Dec 2023, 17:25 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 17:26 GMT

The touching tributes show just how highly the young nursing assistant was regarded by his friends, family and local community. Odhrán has been described as a loving, caring and gentle soul who loved the craic and would have helped anyone. His devastated family has organised a vigil for tomorrow (Wednesday) at Edward Street in Lurgan at 6pm.

Beautiful roses left by Odhrán Kelly's mother and big brother Paul at the scene in Edward Street in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

1. Roses from mum and big brother

Beautiful roses left by Odhrán Kelly's mother and big brother Paul at the scene in Edward Street in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo: Carmel Robinson

Tributes have been left for 23-year-old Odhrán Kelly at Edward Street in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

2. Family grief

Tributes have been left for 23-year-old Odhrán Kelly at Edward Street in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo: Carmel Robinson

Tributes have been left for 23-year-old Odhrán Kelly at Edward Street in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

3. 'Will forever miss your laugh'

Tributes have been left for 23-year-old Odhrán Kelly at Edward Street in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo: Carmel Robinson

Tributes have been left for 23-year-old Odhrán Kelly at Edward Street in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

4. Always look over us

Tributes have been left for 23-year-old Odhrán Kelly at Edward Street in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo: Carmel Robinson

