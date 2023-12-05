Floral tributes to Odhrán Kelly in Lurgan as community mourns tragic death of 23-year-old nursing assistant
Dozens of balloons and floral tributes have been erected in memory of 23-year-old Odhrán Kelly from Lurgan as the community prepares for a vigil in his memory.
By Carmel Robinson
The touching tributes show just how highly the young nursing assistant was regarded by his friends, family and local community. Odhrán has been described as a loving, caring and gentle soul who loved the craic and would have helped anyone. His devastated family has organised a vigil for tomorrow (Wednesday) at Edward Street in Lurgan at 6pm.
