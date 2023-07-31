A Portadown firm is blooming with pride celebrating supplying freshly cut flowers to M&S for 20 years plus it is offering a new hand-tied service.

Ninety percent of the bouquets sold in M&S stores across Ireland are hand-tied by the Greenisland team and local flower growers, Shane and Therese Donnelly at Greenisland Flowers have significantly increased supplies to the supermarket outlet.

A supplier of scented stocks to M&S for over 20 years, Co Armagh-based Greenisland Flowers is one of the leading cut flower growers in Northern Ireland and a significant supplier of high quality, hand-selected blooms to M&S stores across the island of Ireland.

As well as growing tulips and lilies for the retailer, Greenisland Flowers has also enhanced its offering with the provision of a hand-tied packing service in conjunction with M&S supplier partner MM Flowers. Ninety percent of bouquets sold in M&S stores across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are hand-tied by the Greenisland team.

Greenisland Flowers provides a seasonal extension of UK grown stems for M&S with the harvesting of scented stocks beginning in early May and ending late July. This has enabled the supplier to fill seasonal shortfalls while ensuring locally sourced products are available to M&S customers.

Through the recovery of waste energy from a local energy company, Greenisland Flowers is also able to deliver enough energy to provide 20 degrees of heat and light to the greenhouse, enabling the supply of lilies all-year round.

Emma Coupe, Trading Manager at M&S said: “The support of local companies has been key to our success in Northern Ireland. It has always been our policy to stock a range of fantastic local produce where possible and Greenisland Flowers are the perfect example of how successful this arrangement can be.

“Their expertise and knowledge of the market and their ability to work with us to provide our customers with the highest quality cut flowers and hand-tied bouquets cannot be beaten. Our 20-year partnership bears witness to both our supplier commitment and the quality of their product.”

Shane Donnelly, Managing Director of Greenisland Flowers said: “It has been a real privilege to work with M&S for over 20 years, and we are delighted to extend our offering in terms of new cut flower varieties and our hand-tied packing service.

“We take pride in offering customers a local product, produced by local farmers, which is of the highest quality and great value, and we are proud to partner with a brand which aligns with our core values.

“Each season, we grow in the region of three million stems making us one of the biggest suppliers of seasonal flowers to M&S stores, which is testament to the retailer’s commitment to its local supply base in Northern Ireland.”

