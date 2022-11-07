To celebrate its centenary next year, the Royal Scottish Country Dancing Association performed a dance called ‘The Flying Scotsman’ at Whitehead Railway Museum.

The event was part of a worldwide initiative by the RSCDA with branches being asked to perform the dance in front of a steam locomotive.

The RPSI's steam engine No 3BG Guinness provided the perfect backdrop. The engine was in steam for the Halloween train rides at Whitehead and was ready at the Excursion Station platform on October 29.

The Royal Scottish Country Dancing Association performed a dance called 'The Flying Scotsman' at Whitehead Railway Museum.

In order to simulate a train, one line of dancers weaves its way in and out of the other line. The dancers also performed their routine in the calmer in the museum's carriage gallery, where locomotive No. 3 RH Smyth provided the backdrop.

Advertisement