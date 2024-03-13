Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The aim of the monthly event is to increase awareness of the impact of peri/menopause on those experiencing it.

The February session, which took place in the Belmont House Hotel, focussed on health, fitness and wellbeing, with presentations by Jill McKelvey (Jills Fitness) and Jade from Crescent Yoga.

Jill, who co-founded the Let’s Talk Menopause sessions, along with friend Kelly Greene, told the Chronicle: “I explained some of the reasons for the weight gain experienced through menopause and how hormones affect this time in women's lives.

​Jade and Jill gave presentations at the workshop.

“While I pointed out that any form of exercise is a benefit, and that it’s all about doing something you enjoy, I also talked through the added benefits that can be gained by resistance training for women in peri/menopause. These include:

“Lifting weights can lower blood sugar which improves your metabolism and increases your insulin sensitivity;

“Your immune system is boosted by resistance training;

“Pumping iron could reverse the ageing process;

​Kelly Greene (front, second from left) has completed training with Menopause Together support charity and is now a volunteer.

“Weight training with the correct form will improve posture and stability;

Studies have shown that resistance training helps with better blood pressure control;

“Lifting weights will help develop and strengthen bone density.

“Jade then took the group through the benefits of breath work and some yoga poses to try at home.

“She also highlighted the importance of mental wellbeing and looking after yourself, spending time dedicated to you away from the day-to-day.

“Some key points and benefits of yoga being: get to know yourself better; improved self-esteem and self-confidence; able to relax and therefore better sleep; more mental clarity; Improved joint mobility and strength.”

Jill said the feedback was “very positive” with those attending appreciative of the tips and advice.

She continued: “The added benefit with these events is that those attending are all going through the same thing, and it's good to sit and chat over tea and coffee.”

There will be no March event, but Let’s Talk Menopause Banbridge will be back in April. More details will be released closer to the time.

In another exciting development Kelly has completed training with the Menopause Support charity, which is now NI’s first support charity for menopause.

“I am a volunteer for the charity and this will give Banbridge three free sponsored events a year, along with access to speakers to come to Banbridge,” Kelly enthused.