IT was with great regret that, earlier this year, a decision was made to fold the Banbridge Talking Newspaper for the Blind or, as it was affectionately known, the Bann Recorder, which was originally conceived way back in 1979.

The teams and committee want to take this opportunity to express sincere thanks to the many friends, supporters, and sponsors who have contributed over the years, without whom none of it would have been possible.

Two well-known local men, each with visual impairments, Walter McKinstry and George Magowan, were the catalyst which led to its creation.

Then, before the advent of assistive readers and other modern technology which we now take for granted, it was difficult for blind and visually impaired people to keep up to date with local news and events.

Nancy McMahon, Dennis Lockhart and Anne Lyons recording in 2009.

Thirty-nine people attended the inaugural meeting on 28 June 1979 and a steering committee was elected from the 39 attendees, to include three social workers amongst its fourteen members.

The committee held its first proper meeting at the end of July, establishing three sub-committees, Fundraising, Technical and Executive.

Dennis Lockhart was elected as first chairperson, having an interest because of his mother’s progressive sight loss.

The strong room, in the gate lodge of the old Banbridge Hospital, was secured as a studio and fundraising began in earnest on 22 August with a sponsored walk from Banbridge to Loughbrickland and back, and local organisations and businesses were approached with a request for sponsorship.

Pictured at the Gate Lodge are news readers, from left, Eleanor Shriver, Brian Moore, Bob Atkinson and Arthur Scappaticci.

Committee members Muriel McVeigh and John Madine made a demo recording using facilities in Craigavon Hospital, which was sent out to ten listeners on cassette tapes.

Following the purchase of equipment from the initial money raised (a grand total of £1466) the first proper tape went out on 25 September 1979.

Its content included a signature tune and introduction from George Magowan, record of the week introduced by Beryl Pearson, news desk items read by Murial McVeigh, Eleanor Shriver, Nancy Martin, and Mary Hawkins; as well as a country music slot by Dennis Lockhart, interviews by Beryl Pearson and Eric Welsby and sports desk presented by Aidan Doran. It had a play time of one hour 45 minutes.

By December that year, James Ford-Smith, and Dean Houston from the Northern Ireland Blind Centre had come on-board to support.

Further purchases of padded postal pouches and tape copiers were made. Listeners had increased quickly by then with between 90 and 110 tapes sent out each week!

Two teams were established, each creating a recording on alternate weeks and headed up by Brian Moore and Dennis Lockhart.

Over the years, the Bann Recorder was to move premises initially to the Old Tech Building on Downshire Road and latterly to the Pavilion at the Bowling Green.

As technology moved on, recordings moved from cassette tapes to CDs. All this was made possible due to the kindness and generosity of numerous supporters over the years.

Close links were formed with the Visually Impaired (VIP) Club, and at the club’s events, the Bann Recorder crew were able to meet and socialise with many of their listeners.

A Community Award was received from Banbridge District Council in 1994, followed by the Queen’s Jubilee Award in 2004, for which a nomination had been made by former Banbridge Counsellor and great supporter of the Talking News, Joan Baird.

By 2020, the two teams consisted of Brian Moore, working with Margaret Moore, Paul Shepherd-Watson, and Maureen Magaw; and Dennis Lockhart along with Ann Lyons, Rae Hanna, Nancy McMahon, and Wesley Beck. Brian and Dennis had each dedicated over 40 years of service to the Bann Recorder.

With the effects of the Covid pandemic, recordings were suspended.

Sadly, due to that, along with the loss of many friends and listeners, and changes in technology, it proved impossible to get it up and running again and a difficult decision to cease further recordings was made.

With some money remaining in the bank, it was decided to split and donate it to four charities which assist blind and visually impaired people.

These are The VIP Club, Angel Eyes, Guide Dogs for the Blind and RNIB.

An offer by Guide Dogs for the Blind to name two of their puppies in training was received and it seemed a good idea to name them George and Walter after the founding members.

As a final thank you, the following is a list of all the people who helped to start, produce, and run the Banbridge Talking News over more than forty years.

Sincere apologies if anyone has been missed. Robert Barr, Wesley Beck, Doris Cochrane, Aidan Doran, Paul Eubanks, Roy Ferguson, Maureen Fletcher, Bob Gilmore, John Grant, Jill Hanna, Rae Hanna, Mary Hawkins, Melanie Heslip, Robert Heslip, Marjorie Hodgen, Keith Jenkins, Dennis Lockhart, Nancy Lockhart, Ann Lyons, John Madine, Maureen Magaw, George Magowan, Margaret Magowan, Chris Martin, Nancy Martin, Gabriel McBreen,

Doreen McBride, Edith McKinstry, June McKinstry, Walter McKinstry, Nancy McMahon, Muriel McVeigh, Brian Moore, Margaret Moore, Carmel O’Neill, Patrick O’Neill, Beryl Pearson, Agnes Robinson, Sadie Robinson, Doreen Radcliff, Arthur Scappaticci, Eleanor Shriver, Paul Shepherd-Watson, Francois Vincent, Eric Welsby.