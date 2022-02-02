Former Ballymena resident to become next PCI Moderator

The 65-year-old was nominated by 10 of the church’s 19 presbyteries across Ireland to succeed the Rt Rev Dr David Bruce.

Moderator-Designate Rev Kirkpatrick will be installed as Moderator at the start of PCI’s General Assembly in June. He will be the 177th Moderator since 1840 and the first from Portrush Presbyterian Church.

Born in in Limavady, Mr Kirkpatrick was brought up from the age of three in Ballymena and attended Ballymena County Primary School.

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland has selected Rev John Kirkpatrick to be its next Moderator.

A third generation Presbyterian minister – his father had been minister of Balteagh Presbyterian, near Limavady, while his grandfather had also served in congregations in Counties Donegal, Tyrone and Antrim.