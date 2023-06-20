Former councillor and Freeman of the city is awarded an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours

A former member of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, and Freeman of the City, Tommy Jeffers, has been awarded an MBE in the recent King’s Birthday Honours list.

Mr Jeffers, who represented Castlereagh East for the DUP, was recognised for his services to Local Government and to the community in Dundonald.

Mr Jeffers spent over 20 years in local government politics and was twice elected Mayor of Castlereagh.

The former Castlereagh Councillor was first elected in 1989 and became a Freeman of City in 2020.

Tommy Jeffers, pictured in 2020 when he received the Freedom of the City, was awarded and MBE in the King's Birthday Honours. Pic Credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

DUP Leader and Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson congratulated Mr Jeffers on his award.

“We are delighted that Tommy Jeffers has received this recognition for his lengthy service as a Councillor and for his work in the local community in the Dundonald area of Castlereagh East,” said Sir Jeffrey.

"Tommy quickly gained a reputation as a hard working pubic representative who cared passionately about the needs of local people.

"It is a great honour for Tommy and his family that he has been recognised in this way by His Majesty the King.”

The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Councillor Andrew Gowan, also added his congratulations.

“I would also like to congratulate all of those individuals from the Lisburn and Castlereagh area who have been recognised in the birthday honours including former Councillor Tommy Jeffers who was also awarded the Freedom of the City of Lisburn & Castlereagh in 2020,” he said.