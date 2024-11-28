The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Beth Adger MBE, has led tributes to former residents who passed away recently.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members stood to observe a minute’s silence at a meeting of the borough council, at The Braid, in Ballymena, as a mark of respect to those who have died.

Speaking at the meeting, Ald Adger said: “I was saddened to hear of the death of Amelia Kelly, a former deputy mayor, of the legacy Larne Borough Council. On behalf of members I would extend our sincere condolences to Amelia’s children and the wider family circle.” Mrs Kelly was a former Alliance councillor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just last week, I was saddened to hear of the death of Ken Reid, well-known journalist and former UTV political editor. He was well-respected by all shades of political opinion and covered many significant moments of modern history in his long career.

Ken Reid. Photo by Matt Mackey/ Press Eye

“Ken made his home in Ballymena and was a very keen supporter of the Ballymena Rugby Club. Ken was also a neighbour and a friend of mine and it is very sad condolences that I pass on to his family.

“On behalf of members, I would extend our sincere condolences to his wife Liz and the wider family circle. Our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Members, I was saddened to learn of the recent death of Colin Wilkinson, past-president of the Larne Rotary Club and a well-known businessman. On behalf of members, we offer sincere condolences to Colin’s wife Patricia and the wider family circle. Our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.

Former councillor Amelia Kelly. Photo: National World

“Members, I wish to extend condolences to our colleague Councillor Gregg McKeen on the recent death of his father Fred. Our thoughts and support are with you Gregg and your wider family circle at this difficult time.

“Finally members, I wish to extend sincere condolences to our colleague Alderman Paul Reid on the recent death of his father-in-law. Our thoughts and support are with you Paul and your wider family circle at this difficult time.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter