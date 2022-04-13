Carnlough man Neal McAllister.

Carnlough man Neal McAllister, who had a practice at Agnew Street for more than 20 years, died suddenly on April 8.

A funeral Mass for Mr McAllister was held at St. Patrick’s and St. Brigid’s Church, Glenariffe, on Monday morning.

Speaking at the service, Mr McAllister’s sister, Patricia said: “[Neal] was generous to a fault. Even when he was frugal in terms of his own needs, he would never see anyone suffer for the lack of a helping hand.

“There are many stories that people have told me of Neal visiting and helping people who had been bereaved, conducting pro bono work for those who were struggling to make ends meet.

"He never forgot to do a favour for those people who had helped him on the way up – he kept all of that to himself.”

A former student of Garron Tower, Mr McAllister later studied at Trinity College, Dublin.

Admitted as a solicitor in 1990, he practiced in David G Bell before setting up on his own in 1996.

He was a keen traveller along with his son Neil junior, as well as a fervent supporter of Hibernian F.C.

“We all remember his quick humour, his observational comedy and his ability to capture an amusing situation in a few cleverly chosen words,” Patricia added.

“But above all he was family man at heart – to his wife Mary, who was tragically taken from him in 2017, he was a constant, loyal and loving husband. To his son Neil, he was both father and companion.”