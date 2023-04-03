Register
Former Lurgan Mail journalist and sports editor John Bingham has died

Former Lurgan Mail sports editor John Bingham, a highly respected journalist for more than 40 years, has died.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:25 BST
John Bingham, former Sports Editor and Deputy Editor of the Lurgan Mail, sitting at his desk in the offices in Lurgan before they closed 10 years ago.

Mr Bingham, who left the Lurgan Mail just nine years ago after more than 40 years of service, died at the Southern Area Hospice in Newry yesterday.

Late of Lakelands, Craigavon he was the dearly loved husband of Ellen, beloved father of Paul, Patricia, Mark and Joanne, devoted papa of Stuart, Ryan, Conor, Megan, Calum, Shea and Eoin, dearest brother of Ann and much loved uncle of Abbie and Dane.

John started in the Lurgan Mail as a cub reporter in 1973. Having worked as a news reporter John was keen on sports and became the sports editor, a title he held for many years as well as deputy editor.

There were very few who didn’t know John or who John didn’t know as he was a popular journalist and a regular at sports venues across the town and beyond.

John was also a great court reporter and, on his retirement, still covered the courts until just before the pandemic hit.

He was also keen on local history and was involved in putting together the history pages such as ‘Way Back When’ page and ‘Back to the Future’ in the Lurgan Mail over the years.

John was an all round sportsman in his youth, excelling at cricket and football as well as pool, at which he represented Northern Ireland.

The family has asked that the house and funeral remain strictly private.

No flowers please. Donations if desired may be made for Southern Area Hospice c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

