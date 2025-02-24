Former Magherafelt Baptist Church pastor faces charges arising out of preaching in Coleraine abortion clinic buffer zone

A former Pastor of Magherafelt Baptist Church will be in court next month for preaching in an abortion clinic buffer zone in Coleraine.

Clive Johnston, from Strabane, is to be prosecuted at Coleraine Magistrates Court on March 14.

The 76-year-old is accused of preaching in the abortion buffer zone around Causeway Hospital on Sunday July 7 last year.

He is facing two charges - conducting a protest with the intent of being reckless as to whether it directly or indirectly influences someone who is attending the clinic in connection with abortion services, and failing to comply with a police direction to leave the buffer zone.

Pastor Clive Johnston speaking to a police officer in Coleraine.

Aontú Deputy Leader Gemma Brolly expressed “serious concern” at news that Pastor Johnston is being prosecuted.

The East Derry rep said: “These so-called ‘buffer zones’ constitute the biggest threat of our lifetime to our fundamental rights and freedoms. We cannot call this a democratic state as long as such laws exist, laws which allow protests, freedom of speech and expression but only on certain terms.

"Aontú have opposed these anti-democratic zones right throughout their wrongful journey through the Assembly, where rights and freedoms are being used as instruments to punish pro-life activists for their religious convictions.

“We will never be silent on the right to protest, we will challenge every act that threatens freedom of speech and expression, especially when it may save a life.

“We offer our support and solidarity to Pastor Clive Johnston, fearless in endeavouring to do all he can to protect life.”

There are eight buffer zones of 100-250m which came into effect around abortion clinics at health trusts, to protect patients and staff from protests.

It is now a criminal offence for people to be "impeded, recorded, influenced or to be caused harassment, alarm or distress" within the areas, punishable by a fine of up to £500.

The Public Prosecution Service said that following careful consideration of all the available evidence in a police investigation file, a decision to prosecute an individual has been taken.

Pastor Johnston is a former President of the Irish Baptist Union and has engaged in open air preaching in many countries.