Former Magherafelt man Dougie Wylie battled for years to find cure for rare disease

A former Magherafelt man who battled a rare brain disease and raised more than £25,000 towards setting up a charity for those suffering with the condition, has sadly died.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 4th Apr 2024, 12:04 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2024, 12:10 BST
Dougie Wylie, a research scientist at Imperial College in London, fell ill in the summer of 2015 and spent two months in hospital before being diagnosed with Neurosarcoidosis.

According to a death announcement on Garvin's Funeral Service website, he died peacefully at Kings Lodge Centre for Complex Needs, Redhill, England, on Tuesday, April 2. He was in his mid 40s.

Speaking about the onset of his illness the former Rainey Endowed pupil told the Mid Ulster Mail in 2016: “I was dizzy, had nausea and developed problems with my balance."

Dougie Wylie who battled a rare disease after being diagnosed with Neurosarcoidosis. Credit: FamilyDougie Wylie who battled a rare disease after being diagnosed with Neurosarcoidosis. Credit: Family
Dougie Wylie who battled a rare disease after being diagnosed with Neurosarcoidosis. Credit: Family

When the symptoms didn’t improve he went to his GP and was referred to the neurology department at St George’s Hospital in London.

With an academic background in science and a Masters degree in Biophysics, Dougie said that the experience had helped him find the strength to tackle the disease.

“I know that we can find the cause and the cure, because it’s not that difficult, it just hasn’t been done yet. That’s what keeps me going,” he said.

The disease physically and sensorally disabled Dougie but, as a staunch Northern Ireland supporter, he made a memorable trip with his father to see the team play in the Euros back in 2016. He recalled the trip left him drained but it was an experience he would remember.

Dougie is survived by his wife Gail, dad Eric and mum Barbara, brother Keith and sisters Sharlene and Laura and extended family.

