For 16 years Bellaghy man Ciaran Devlin wowed audiences with his fleet-footed skills on a nightly basis as part of Michael Flatley’s world-famous entertainment phenomenon Lord of the Dance.

Now, the sequined star finds himself learning a different kind of routine as he aims to wow guests with delicious dishes and charming hospitality as co-owner of The Castledawson Inn.

Nestled on the banks of the River Moyola, The Castledawson Inn boasts an 80-seater restaurant and bar, with 15 modern double / twin ensuite bedrooms for guest to enjoy.

Having swapped the books for the bright lights of Las Vegas before completing his A-Levels, Ciaran never envisaged a career in hospitality but says the years spent on the road as part of Michael Flatley’s Feet of Flames show sparked a fascination with the industry.

Ciaran Devlin behind the bar at the Castledawson Inn. Picture: Castledawson Inn

“When we were on tour there was a lot of downtime spent in different bars, cafes, hotels and restaurants. The only thing we would do, apart from being on stage, was spend time in these places and I realised I was quite interested in the how they were being run,” says Ciaran.

“I knew I wouldn’t be able to dance forever and in 2007 I applied for a public tender to run a healthy eating café in Glasgow. It was a steep learning curve.

“There are some similarities with being on stage, the key to both is to make sure you are giving your best and pleasing people but aside from that, I very much have had to learn on my feet.

“You have to be a people person in this industry, getting that compliment and knowing you have made someone’s day is what makes all the hard work worthwhile.”

Ciaran Devlin dancing on stage. Picture: Ciaran Devlin

While working in Glasgow, Ciaran also choreographed shows for different companies around the world.

In 2014, when the final curtain fell on his dancing career he made the tourism and hospitality industry his new pursuit, taking up a post at Inversnaid Bunkhouse in Loch Lomond before moving to The Pier Café on the shores of Loch Katrine in 2017.

Then, last year, as society returned to normal following the pandemic, Ciaran decided to put his years of experience to use closer to home and, together with his friend Lorraine Donnelly, acquired The Castledawson Inn.

“The pandemic really caused me to re-evaluate what was important and I decided I needed to move home,” he said.

Ciaran Devlin (front row, third from right) with his dancing troupe. Picture: Ciaran Devlin

“We took over The Castledawson Inn in November 2022 and it really has been a brilliant experience; we are providing something that has been missing in the local area.

“It is hard work, but it is not all work and no play, we always try to make sure there is space for everyone to enjoy their downtime and create a work/life balance.

“I find my escape from the daily grind on Monday evenings as I spend time teaching kids how to dance.”

Having owned the Castledawson Inn for more than a year now, Ciaran says he would encourage anyone thinking about a career in the tourism and hospitality industry to believe in themselves and embrace the opportunity.

“There is a longevity in this trade, people will always need somewhere to stay and enjoy good food and hospitality,” he says.

“I would recommend it to anyone but you must embrace it with conviction and commitment. I had no skills when I moved into the industry and while it was a huge learning curve but its very rewarding.

“Don’t be afraid to believe in yourself, it won’t be easy but there is light at the end of the tunnel and when you get your first compliment from a customer you will feel brilliant.

“Knowing that you have made someone’s day with your offering is a fantastic feeling and really does fill you with a great sense of pride.”