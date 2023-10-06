Michelle O’Neill’s political abilities were attacked and ridiculed by a former DUP member of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council saying she would be “put back in her kennel”, she told the High Court.

The Sinn Fein vice president described John Carson’s comments as a misogynistic attempt to belittle her as a woman who would be “subservient” to his own party’s prospective new leader.

Ms O’Neill has already won her libel action over the ex-alderman’s posting on social media.

At a further hearing on Thursday to determine the level of damages, it was confirmed that Mr Carson has now issued a full apology.

Sinn Féin deputy president Michelle O'Neill and her solicitor Padraig Omuirigh at the High Court in Belfast on Thursday. Picture: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

His barrister also disclosed that he is no longer a member of the DUP following the act of “political suicide”.

The comments appeared on Facebook in April 2021 as he backed Edwin Poots’ candidacy for leadership of the party.

In response to a photograph of the then Deputy First Minister Ms O’Neill, Mr Carson wrote: “She will be put back in her kennel.”

He initially apologised online, but was suspended for three months by a local government standards watchdog who held the remarks were unreasonable and misogynistic.

Ms O’Neill obtained judgment by default last December when no defence was entered to her defamation action.

The Sinn Fein deputy leader attended court on Thursday to give evidence about the posting and its impact on her.

“I thought it was malicious, absolutely misogynistic and an attack on me as a professional and a woman,” she said.

Ms O’Neill told the court the comments went beyond the cut and thrust of political debate by questioning her competence.

She described Mr Carson’s initial apology as “half-baked”.

Mr Carson also attended the hearing but did not give any oral evidence on medical grounds.

His barrister, Michael Bready, asked Ms O’Neill if she would accept it was a clumsy phrase not deliberately directed at her.

“No, I’m not,” she replied.

Referring to his newly issued, unreserved apology for any hurt, distress, embarrassment or reputational damage caused, she told the court: “That’s two-and-a-half years later, it speaks volumes in terms of… sincerity.”

At one point the judge put to her that she is a politician of national and international standing.

With Mr Carson relatively unknown by comparison, Master Bell questioned the reputational damage his comments could have caused in the political circles she moves in.

“He’s been an idiot, misogynistic, nasty and he’s lost his job as a result of it quite rightly,” the judge pointed out.

“If he gets thrown out of the party and told to withdraw his name before he’s pushed, is that not a better mechanism for societal change?”

Ms O’Neill responded: “(He was saying) a potential leader he favoured was going to come in and put me on a lead, that I would be subservient to him (because) that’s the kind of politician I am.

Her lawyers also challenged assertions on behalf of Mr Carson that he lacks financial means to pay any significant award of damages.

Referring to the former DUP man’s bank statements, Mr Girvan claimed an “incredible amount” of payments had been made to Amazon, along with cash withdrawals well in excess of his monthly pension income.