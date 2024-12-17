The former Mayor of Mid and East Antrim has presented her chosen charities from her year in office with a donation totalling over £20,000.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, who was first citizen of the borough during 2023-24, split the total of £20524.18 equally between Women’s Aid ABCLN and the ‘This is Me’ Dementia Friendly Choir.

Ald Mulvenna presented cheques totalling £10262.09 each to Gillian Creevy and Arlene Creighton from Women’s Aid ABCLN, along with Mary and Michael Lynch plus Thomas Hamilton and Jenny McMillan from ‘This is Me’ Dementia Friendly Choir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money was raised through a number of events and initiatives, including the Mayor’s charity ball in May.

Pictured with Former Mayor, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, is Mary and Michael Lynch plus Thomas Hamilton and Jenny McMillan from ‘This is Me’ Dementia Friendly Choir. Photo: MEABC

Over 180 guests attended the black tie event to raise vital funds for the two worthy causes.

‘This Is Me’ was set up in 2018 as part of a vision by Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna to provide a service for people living with dementia, and their carers, in her local area. It fitted perfectly into Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Dementia Friendly Communities programme.

The choir offers a safe and welcoming space for people to come together to connect and use the power and joy of singing and music to help improve brain activity and increase well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group meets every Wednesday at 2pm in Music Yard and everyone is welcome to attend.

Gillian Creevy from Women’s Aid ABCLN with Former Mayor, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna. Photo: Chris Neely

Meanwhile, Women’s Aid ABCLN provides confidential support, information and emergency accommodation for women and children who are affected by domestic abuse across Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey.

They offer one to one support, practical assistance and group work for women in the community. They also provide specialised services and support for children and young people affected by domestic abuse.

Alderman Mulvenna said: “I am absolutely overjoyed and overwhelmed by the generosity of all those who donated to my chosen charities throughout my year as Mayor of Mid and East Antrim - both online and when attending Council events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“None of this would have been possible without the support of many wonderful businesses, organisations and individuals who helped me in my fundraising efforts including Jane Allen from Magheramorne Estate plus my good friend and designer Geraldine Connon – who worked closely with me to host my Charity Fashion Gala; Dr Sunil and the Toccata Choir who produced a wonderful musical production to raise vital funds and all the individuals and sponsors who attended and supported the Mayor’s Ball in May.”

The former Mayor added: “I thank everyone who supported the fundraising activities and played their part in helping to raise such an amazing amount of money. It’s heart-warming to see our community come together to support those in need and the funds raised will make a significant difference in the lives of those who need it most.

“It is a privilege to be associated with these two worthy charities - who give so much and expect so little in return. I know each one is very grateful and appreciative of everyone’s generosity as am I - thank you all so very much.”