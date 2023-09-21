Former Mid Ulster Mail director steered newspaper through huge technological change

A former director of the Mid Ulster Mail in Cookstown, John Greer Wilson, who was involved with the newspaper at a time of huge technological change in the printing industry, has died at the age of 93.

John Greer Wilson, a former director of the Mid Ulster Mail, who has died. Credit: Contributed

John Greer Wilson was born on April 11th, 1930, in the Presbyterian Hospital in Chicago. His parents had just emigrated to America, but tragically his mother, Winifred, died of complications after giving birth to him, and he was left in the care of his father, Samuel, until the arrival of his beloved Aunt Meg.

She journeyed all the way back from Australia to provide a loving home for young John back on the Greer family farm, Greenlodge, at Drumgarrell Road, outside Cookstown.

At Greenlodge, John found love and happiness in the company of his grandparents, James and Mary Greer, his Aunt Meg, and her brother, Edwin. His first primary school was Drumcraw, on Coagh Road, and when he was entering P4 he moved to a new primary school - Burn Road in Cookstown.

He was a member of Molesworth Presbyterian Church and actively participated in the Boys' Brigade. He also cultivated a passion for playing the bagpipes and became a skilled piper in the Ringsend Pipe Band. His educational journey led him to Cookstown High School, where he crossed paths with his future wife, Betty Black, from Orritor. On completing his schooling, John pursued a degree in Electrical Engineering at Queen's University, Belfast, graduating in 1951.

He joined aerospace company Short Brothers in 1952, working as an engineer where he was bound by the Official Secrets Act. While the specifics of his work at Shorts remain a mystery, what's clear is his unwavering dedication to the company, where he faithfully served for an impressive 41 years until his retirement.

John's personal life blossomed as well. He and Betty, whose courtship began during their university years, were married in Belfast in 1958. They established their home in Kingsdale Park, Knock, where John resided until recent times and their home was blessed with the arrival of their daughter, Frances, in 1968.

Tragically, in 1999, John's beloved Betty passed away after a brief illness. Their enduring love and partnership spanned 41 years, another testament to John’s faithful service.

‘’John's commitment to faithful service wasn't confined to his family alone.’’ said Rev Marty Gray, minister of Knock Presbyterian Church at a service to celebrate his life. ‘’He became an elder in our church in 1966, a role he fulfilled diligently for decades. His visits to those in need extended beyond a mere formality - he genuinely cared about their well-being. For years, he delivered church magazines to fellow-church members in his area, fostering a sense of community and connection.

‘’John also played a pivotal role in establishing the Audio Ministry at Knock. His dedication to recording sermons, building a sound deck, and distributing tapes, laid the foundation for a vital new aspect of the church's ministry.’’