Forty bands and several thousand people expected to attend parade in Cookstown

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jun 2025, 15:57 BST
About 40 bands are expected to take part in Derryloran Boyne Defenders annual parade in Cookstown on Saturday, July 5.

Several thousand are expected to attend.

Bands are requested to form up on the Killymoon road at 7.45pm for an 8pm sharp start.

Other bands include:

Several thousand are expected to attend the parade in Cookstown on July 5 | Tony Hendronplaceholder image
Several thousand are expected to attend the parade in Cookstown on July 5 | Tony Hendron

Montober

Magheraglass Flute Band

Drumnacross Flute Band

Drumnaglough Flute Band,

Cookstown Grenadiers

Pride of the village Coagh

Tamlaghtmore Tigers

Kingsmills Flute Band

Pomeroy True Blues Flute Band

Sandholes Accordion Band

West Bann Protestant Boys Flute Band

Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band

Sons of William Maghera

Ballycraigy Flute Band

Downshire Guiding Star

Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band

,Sons of Ulster Randalstown

Freeman Memorial,Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster

Sons of William Cookstown

Sgt White Memorial Bush Flute Band

Pride of the Maine Flute Band

Dunamoney Flute Bband

Omagh Protestant Boys Melody Flute Band

Portadown True Blues Flute Band

Dungannon Volunteers Flute Band

Ballymaconnelly Sons of Conquerers Flute Band

South Fermanagh Young Loyalists

Portadown Defenders Flute Band.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice