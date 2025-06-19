Forty bands and several thousand people expected to attend parade in Cookstown
Several thousand are expected to attend.
Bands are requested to form up on the Killymoon road at 7.45pm for an 8pm sharp start.
Other bands include:
Montober
Magheraglass Flute Band
Drumnacross Flute Band
Drumnaglough Flute Band,
Cookstown Grenadiers
Pride of the village Coagh
Tamlaghtmore Tigers
Kingsmills Flute Band
Pomeroy True Blues Flute Band
Sandholes Accordion Band
West Bann Protestant Boys Flute Band
Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band
Sons of William Maghera
Ballycraigy Flute Band
Downshire Guiding Star
Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band
,Sons of Ulster Randalstown
Freeman Memorial,Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster
Sons of William Cookstown
Sgt White Memorial Bush Flute Band
Pride of the Maine Flute Band
Dunamoney Flute Bband
Omagh Protestant Boys Melody Flute Band
Portadown True Blues Flute Band
Dungannon Volunteers Flute Band
Ballymaconnelly Sons of Conquerers Flute Band
South Fermanagh Young Loyalists
Portadown Defenders Flute Band.