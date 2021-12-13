Fergus Fold resident Margaret Lavery launches Radius Housing’s Operation Christmas, where she is joined by her daughter, Linda Hartley; great-grand children, Mason (4) and Jude (2) Fittis; her granddaughter Carolyn Hartley, and 3 month old Zion McClatchey.

Over the next week, Radius will deliver 3000 hot meals throughout their 110 sheltered schemes in towns across Northern Ireland.

This year, as well as the traditional turkey and ham, tenants will have festive messages from local primary schools who have decorated baubles and Christmas decorations to brighten up their homes, as well as delivering Christmas cards to tenants.

Christmas in Radius schemes would usually be a hive of Christmas parties and social events, but the Covid restrictions and need to follow public health guidelines to keep everyone safe mean less socialising this year. For these reasons, Radius has launched Operation Christmas, to bring a hot meal and festive cheer to sheltered housing tenants.

Staff have also organised music, crafts and quizzes for tenants to enjoy and relax into the spirit of Christmas.

Speaking from Fergus Fold in Carrickfergus, Radius Director of Communities, Loma Wilson said “Everyone has their own favourite part of Christmas, be it the trees and decorations, or the gifts. For many it’s the traditional Christmas dinner, and that is why we are bringing a lovely festive meal to tenants as part of Operation Christmas.

“It has not been an easy year, and it may not be back to a ‘normal’ Christmas this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t do the little things to bring some seasonal tastes to our tenants. Our staff have been working hard to create a festive spirit, and we hope that our tenants can enjoy their meal and some Christmas cheer this week.”

Lorraine McDowell, scheme co-ordinator at Fergus Fold added: “There has always been a great community spirit here, and everyone receiving a Christmas dinner, along with the Christmas events and lovely festive gifts from school children has helped raise everyone spirits.”