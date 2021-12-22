Four Mid Ulster community projects to get almost £40k

One of the groups funded is BEAM Creative Network in Donaghmore.

They are using a £9,990 grant to set up a social club for 20 young people with a diagnosis of/or awaiting a diagnosis of Developmental Coordination Disorder.

The project will help them to develop social, physical and life skills.

Kathryn O’Neill, Head of Operations and Development, from BEAM Creative Network said: “We would really like to thank the National Lottery players and The National Lottery Community Fund for supporting us in a grant which enables us to work with young people aged 11-18 years of age.

“The grant will really boost their self-esteem, self-confidence and promote health and wellbeing. It will also support them to reach their full potential.”

Kinship Care NI has been awarded a £9,395 grant to re-connect children in kinship care with their siblings in foster/residential care where they have had little contact due to the lockdowns. The project will improve confidence and communication between siblings through fun activities. The young people will be from Carrickmore, Coalisland, Cookstown, Dungannon, Magherafelt and Moy areas.

Saint Mary’s Parochial Hall in Stewartstown is using a £10,000 grant to refurbish the hall and buy equipment to make the hall comfortable and safe for community activities.

The TABBDA company in Magherafelt also received a £10,000 grant to buy equipment and create an outdoor fitness area to improve health and wellbeing in a safe environment.

The National Lottery Community Fund has announced £3,313,174 of grants benefiting 93 community projects, supporting people across Northern Ireland, including the four local projects.

Projects being funded are supporting those in need over the festive season and enabling communities to have a better 2022 through activities to improve mental health, support children with disabilities and help people new to Northern Ireland to integrate.