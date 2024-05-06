Four Northern Ireland businesses celebrated in second year of the King’s Awards for Enterprise
The awards, now in their 58th year, are awarded for outstanding achievement in innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.
An official announcement on Monday, May 6 revealed that companies in Magherafelt, Craigavon, Newtownabbey and Derry / Londonderry are the latest businesses to have been recognised by His Majesty The King as among the best in the country.
The Department for Business & Trade said businesses like these are central to delivering on the government’s priority to grow our economy – from creating new opportunities and supporting people into work through to developing new innovations and exporting the best of Britain and Northern Ireland around the world.
The four Northern Ireland businesses to receive the honour are: Henry Brothers, Magherafelt, Sustainable Development category; AJ Power, Craigavon, International Trade category; Vyta Secure, Newtownabbey, Sustainable Development category and Alchemy Technology Services, Derry / Londonderry, International Trade category.
Minister for Enterprise Kevin Hollinrake said: “I congratulate the incredible Northern Ireland businesses who have received a King’s Awards for Enterprise this year.
"Businesses like Henry Brothers who are committed to sustainable growth, and AJ Power who are exporting quality products across the globe truly inspire confidence in UK enterprise.
"I wish them every success and commend the invaluable contributions they make to communities both at home and overseas, helping to grow the UK economy.”
Henry Brothers Limited is a construction business with sustainability at the heart of its operations. Henry Brothers has been recognised in the Sustainable Development category of the King’s Awards.
Ian Henry MBE, CR Director at Henry Brothers, said:“It is a tremendous privilege to be awarded the King's Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development.
"This achievement underscores our ongoing commitment to responsible business, something which is instilled deep within the culture of our organisation and is very much part of who we are as a company.
"Sustainable practices have been at the heart of Henry Brothers’ operations since its inception, and we make a conscious effort to minimise our environmental impact while maximising positive social and business outcomes.”
AJ Power Limited are manufacturers of high quality power generating sets in the United Kingdom for distribution worldwide. A.J. Power has been recognised in the International Trade category of the King’s Awards.
Ashley Pigott, Chairman and Managing Director of AJ Power said: “AJ Power manufactures a wide range of high-quality generating sets in the United Kingdom that are sold worldwide.
"To meet environmental challenges the product range has been expanded to include battery storage systems and ultra-low emissions hybrid machines.
"The award is in recognition for the outstanding achievements of our innovative engineers, dedicated workforce, and our worldwide distribution partners.”
The King’s Awards for Enterprise were previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise and were renamed last year to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The award programme, now in its 58th year, has awarded over 7,000 companies since its inception in 1965.
The Secretary of State for Northern Chris Heaton-Harris said he was thrilled to see these four businesses from Northern Ireland get the recognition they deserve.
"This year’s winners embody the spirit of the awards and are great examples of the innovation, expertise and talent of Northern Ireland businesses.
“I congratulate Alchemy Technology Solutions, A.J. Power, Henry Brothers and Vyta Secure for their fantastic work in creating countless economic opportunities for Northern Ireland.”
His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenants will be presenting the Awards to businesses locally throughout the year.
Eligible businesses are free to apply for one or more categories. The recipients pass a robust assessment process, judged by experts from industry, academia, the voluntary sector and senior officials in Whitehall. On that basis, each year, The King’s Awards for Enterprise recipients are recommended by the Prime Minister.
