Four small changes to make money go further

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Small, positive changes can collectively make a big difference to your life and that certainly applies when it comes to your finances. Try out these four tips and see how much money you save.

Create a budget

If your aim is to save money, creating a budget is one of the most important first steps. It’s a fantastic way to gain a clearer picture of your financial situation.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Bailie CAP Manager Lisburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First, establish what you spend your money on and how much income you have coming in. This will help you see where you can cut out or cut back on small expenses to increase savings in the long run.

Visit capuk.org/budgeting to get help creating your budget.

Always compare prices

Since the cost of living started to rise, pretty much everything has gone up in price and it can feel almost impossible to find a bargain these days.

Things might not be cheap but there are often cheaper alternatives. We can sometimes go for a brand we’ve seen advertised because that exposure makes us trust it more than brands we haven’t heard of. However, just because a company doesn’t have a big advertising budget doesn’t necessarily mean what they’re selling won’t do the job you need it to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Try cheaper alternatives, and if you like them, great, you’ve saved money! If you don’t, you can always go back to a brand you prefer if you decide it’s worth the extra cost.

Check out helpful websites

Finding out what the cheapest option is can sometimes be a challenge but there are plenty of helpful websites to give you a good idea.

Try moneysavingexpert.com for tips to help you save on a wide range of different things. Sign up to their weekly email newsletter to get the latest deals, guides and hacks directly from Martin Lewis and the MSE team.

Attend a free money course

Free local money coaching and life skills courses can be super helpful to take your money management skills and financial confidence to the next level. Christians Against Poverty (CAP) runs these free courses in local communities for people of all faiths and none.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit capuk.org/help to find out more about the full range of help CAP offers in our local area.