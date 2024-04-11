Four small changes to make money go further
and live on Freeview channel 276
Small, positive changes can collectively make a big difference to your life and that certainly applies when it comes to your finances. Try out these four tips and see how much money you save.
Create a budget
If your aim is to save money, creating a budget is one of the most important first steps. It’s a fantastic way to gain a clearer picture of your financial situation.
First, establish what you spend your money on and how much income you have coming in. This will help you see where you can cut out or cut back on small expenses to increase savings in the long run.
Visit capuk.org/budgeting to get help creating your budget.
Always compare prices
Since the cost of living started to rise, pretty much everything has gone up in price and it can feel almost impossible to find a bargain these days.
Things might not be cheap but there are often cheaper alternatives. We can sometimes go for a brand we’ve seen advertised because that exposure makes us trust it more than brands we haven’t heard of. However, just because a company doesn’t have a big advertising budget doesn’t necessarily mean what they’re selling won’t do the job you need it to do.
Try cheaper alternatives, and if you like them, great, you’ve saved money! If you don’t, you can always go back to a brand you prefer if you decide it’s worth the extra cost.
Check out helpful websites
Finding out what the cheapest option is can sometimes be a challenge but there are plenty of helpful websites to give you a good idea.
Try moneysavingexpert.com for tips to help you save on a wide range of different things. Sign up to their weekly email newsletter to get the latest deals, guides and hacks directly from Martin Lewis and the MSE team.
Attend a free money course
Free local money coaching and life skills courses can be super helpful to take your money management skills and financial confidence to the next level. Christians Against Poverty (CAP) runs these free courses in local communities for people of all faiths and none.
Visit capuk.org/help to find out more about the full range of help CAP offers in our local area.
Christians Against Poverty (CAP) is a UK charity working with over 800 affiliated churches to deliver debt help, budgeting guidance, support to find work, life skills education and more. Visit capuk.org to find out more.