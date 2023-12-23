Four tiny puppies rescued after being dumped and left to die in a cardboard box
A member of the public found the pups on Friday night and brought them to the Mid Ulster Rehoming Centre for Dogs based in Stewartstown, where they will spend the festive season being nursed into health.
Appealing for help from the public, the centre said this is the third litter of puppies brought to them in recent days.
The centre posted a photograph on their Facebook page of the four little pups – three black and one golden-coloured – in a cardboard box.
A spokesperson for the centre said: "This Friday evening a box of pups were dumped out and rescued by a member of public.
"They are approximately three to four weeks old, and in poor condition. They will spend Christmas and well into the New Year in isolation at the rehoming centre until they are suitable for new homes.”
In an appeal on the centre’s Facebook page, the spokesperson urged the public to consider helping to support its work.
"This is the third litter over the festive period and as you know, the cost of electric, food, and puppy milk to keep these wee guys going is very expensive. We appreciate any help that you can afford.”
The USPCA has once again warned the public not to buy animals at Christmas as many pets advertised online, especially puppies, may be from illegal puppy farms or from unscrupulous breeders.