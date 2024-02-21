Register
Frances thanks loyal customers following closure of Northend Barbers

A barber, who has been cutting and styling hair in Ballyclare for almost 40 years, has announced the closure of her shop in the North End area of the town.
By Russell Keers
Published 21st Feb 2024, 12:15 GMT
Frances Jones, who operated Northend Barbers since 2016, having previously worked for Denis McCallum for almost 30 years at the Corner House-based business, confirmed the shop is now closed due to health issues she is experiencing.

In a poignant post on social media, Frances stated: "As of February 10, I've had to take the awful decision to close Northend Barbers, my little dream.

“I worked for Denis for 29 years and then as Northend Barbers from January 1 2016.

Northend Barbers. (Pic: Google).Northend Barbers. (Pic: Google).
Northend Barbers. (Pic: Google).
“There have been many ups and downs and losses of great legends and characters along the way, including our friend Mable, who was part of the madness!

"It's come to the point that healthwise I have no option but to close.”

Outlining various health problems in her social media post, Frances explained: "They say life's too short and yes it definitely is.”

Thanking everyone who supported her over the years, she added: “I've tried my best to keep Northend Barbers going, but it's become unsustainable to continue. I'm so pleased I've had this opportunity to thank you all for sticking by me.

"I really appreciate the friendships made and will hopefully see some of you soon, even though I'm 'the blow in’ from Glengormley.”

Residents from across Ballyclare and further afield took to Facebook in the wake of Frances’ announcement to wish her well.

