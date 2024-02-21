Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Frances Jones, who operated Northend Barbers since 2016, having previously worked for Denis McCallum for almost 30 years at the Corner House-based business, confirmed the shop is now closed due to health issues she is experiencing.

In a poignant post on social media, Frances stated: "As of February 10, I've had to take the awful decision to close Northend Barbers, my little dream.

“I worked for Denis for 29 years and then as Northend Barbers from January 1 2016.

Northend Barbers. (Pic: Google).

“There have been many ups and downs and losses of great legends and characters along the way, including our friend Mable, who was part of the madness!

"It's come to the point that healthwise I have no option but to close.”

Outlining various health problems in her social media post, Frances explained: "They say life's too short and yes it definitely is.”

Thanking everyone who supported her over the years, she added: “I've tried my best to keep Northend Barbers going, but it's become unsustainable to continue. I'm so pleased I've had this opportunity to thank you all for sticking by me.

"I really appreciate the friendships made and will hopefully see some of you soon, even though I'm 'the blow in’ from Glengormley.”