Francie Donnelly: ‘He maintained a vision for a future free from the poison of sectarianism’

Veteran Republican and a founding member of the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Movement, Francie Donnelly, has died. He was in his early 90s.

Mr Donnelly represented the Workers Party on the former Magherafelt District Council following the reorganisation of local goverment on two occasions losing his seat in 1981.

The Maghera farmer was politically active right up to his death in Antrim Area Hospital on May 26 surrounded by his family.

His wife Marian said he continued to follow the political situation and would have been keen for the Workers Party to have fielded a candidate in the local government elections.

Former Magherafelt District Councillor Francie Donnelly who has died. Credit: Family

Mr Donnelly had farmed lands at Falgortrevy Road, off the Glenshane Road, Maghera, which have been in the family's hands for many generations.

One of his greatest joys was to on the Peace Train from Belfast to London over two days in July 1991 for which the organisers knowledged his bravery and “personal contribution towards peace in these islands”.

In a tribute President of the Workers Party of Ireland, Ted Tynan said: "Throughout his life he maintained a vision for a future free from the poison of sectarianism which divided, and continues to divide, our people. He took exception when large, powerful interests threatened the rights of ordinary men and women.

"He was a committed socialist and he was faithful to the principles of socialist internationalism.”

Mr Tynan added: “It is difficult to sum up the immense contribution of this man in a few short words. He was a modest and gracious man but for us, his comrades, he was a giant and an inspiration. That is demonstrated by the many messages of condolence from across the island and abroad.

“His words of advice, his analysis of political events, his unstinting opposition to sectarianism and his steadfast dedication to the class politics and ideology of the Workers Party will be sorely missed.”

His well attended funeral walked from his home to Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Glen. Interment followed afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

