Frankie Wilson. (Pic by Press Eye).

The 52-year-had been appointed to manage Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League club Banbridge Town in June 2021 and also managed the Northern Ireland U18 Schoolboys side.

Wilson had also been in charge of Sport and Leisure Swifts, Lurgan Celtic and Bangor over the years.

As a player he was a defender for Cliftonville, Carrick Rangers, Ballyclare Comrades, Omagh Town and Bangor, representing all clubs with distinction.

Tributes have flooded in following news of Mr Wilson’s passing this morning (Friday).

Leading the tributes, Gerard Lawlor, NIFL Chief Executive said: “Frankie was a much loved and respected figure in the Irish League for many years as a player and a manager. His courage and fighting spirit in recent months was reflective of how he played and enjoyed the game on the pitch.

“Our thoughts are with the Wilson family circle and everyone connected with Banbridge Town Football Club at this sad time.”

Advertisement

Expressing sadness following the passing of their manager, a spokesperson for Banbridge Town said: “It is with profound sadness that Banbridge Town FC announce that our first team manager Frankie Wilson lost his short battle with cancer and passed away at 7.15am this morning.

“At this present time our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with his wife Tara and family.”

A spokesperson for Lurgan Celtic FC stated: “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we have learned today of the passing of Frankie Wilson.

"Frankie was part of our management set-up for several years before returning as manager for a period in the Irish League. An extremely nice guy, Frankie was well liked throughout the club and by all who were associated with Frankie in his various roles and clubs in his career.

“We are extremely saddened and extend our heartfelt condolences to the whole family circle of Frankie, and you are in our thoughts and prayers at this testing time.”

Commenting on social media, a spokesperson for Mid Ulster Intermediate League side Crewe United explained: “We are very sad to learn this morning of the passing of our former player and friend, Frankie Wilson.

Advertisement

"A superb sports person and footballer, but an even better man. Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time. Rest in Peace Frankie.”

Sending condolences to Mr Wilson’s loved ones, a spokesperson for Bangor FC said: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Frankie Wilson. Frankie joined Bangor as a player in 2001 and later returned to the club as manager in 2010, guiding the Seasiders to Steel and Sons Cup glory in 2011.

“We pass on our condolences to Frankie’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Mr Wilson had also a long association with the Gaelic Athletic Association.

Paying tribute, a spokesperson for Antrim GAA said: “CLG Aontroma send our heartfelt condolences on the sad news that former Antrim, Lámh Dhearg CLG and all around great Gael Frankie Wilson has sadly passed away after a great battle with illness.

Advertisement