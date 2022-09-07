Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is working in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Society to deliver free dementia awareness training sessions for members of the public as part of an ongoing ‘Dementia Friendly Borough’ initiative.

The Alzheimer’s Society ‘Dementia Friendly Communities’ awareness training is for anyone who would like to learn about what it is like to live with dementia and turn that understanding into action. Participants will learn about; what dementia is, different types of dementia, signs and symptoms, how memory is impacted, communication tips, environmental considerations and local support services available.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams said: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is delighted to be hosting another series of training events which will not only raise awareness of dementia, but will also identify how we as a community can best support those living with dementia.

Ald Gerardine Mulvenna, Valerie Guthrie, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Ald Noel Williams, and Jackie Patton at the launch of the Free dementia awareness training sessions taking place throughout Mid and East Antrim

“We are incredibly proud to be continuing our work with the Alzheimer’s Society on this initiative – we want to continue this vital work to ensure Mid and East Antrim is a dementia friendly Borough – a place where people living with dementia (and their carers) can feel welcome, supported and at ease.”

The ‘Dementia Friendly Communities’ awareness training is being delivered as part of an ongoing strategic priority to respond to an ageing population, listed within Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Community Plan - ‘Putting People First’. These dementia awareness training sessions will be open to any member of the public living or working in Mid and East Antrim and will take place at the following locations throughout October 2022:

Tuesday 11 October – Larne Town Hall, 6pm- 8.30pm

Thursday 13 October – The Braid, Ballymena, 6pm - 8.30pm

Wednesday 19 October – Carrickfergus Town Hall, 6pm - 8.30pm

Dinner is included as part of this training and will be served at 6pm, with training taking place between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.The training is free to attend and spaces are limited to 30. A certificate of attendance and ‘Dementia Friends’ pin badge will be given to all attendees.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council are also calling for businesses, organisations, sports teams and church/religious groups within the Borough to build upon the ‘Dementia Friendly Borough’ work by hosting their own ‘Dementia Friendly Communities’ training. To date, 465 citizens (including 140 Council staff) have completed the training and are now ‘Dementia Friends’, with 108 local businesses across the borough represented at training.

Council’s Dementia Champion, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna said: “We are committed to ensuring Mid and East Antrim is an inclusive and understanding community for everyone. It is vital that we all play our part in supporting people with dementia throughout the Borough. I’d encourage all businesses and organisations across Mid and East Antrim to get in touch to arrange ‘Dementia Friendly Communities’ awareness training for their members and staff - to help support us in making Mid and East Antrim a dementia friendly borough.”

Julie Morton, Dementia Friendly Communities Officer for Alzheimer’s Society added: “I am delighted that Mid and East Antrim Borough Council continue to make dementia a priority and are building on the solid foundations created through previous dementia friendly communities work in Larne. With over 22,000 people living with dementia in Northern Ireland, it is important that we realise we all have a part to play in influencing societal change and building more inclusive communities where people affected by dementia feel understood, valued and able to contribute.”