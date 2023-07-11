A series of family friendly events are to be staged in Glengormley’s Lilian Bland Community Park throughout the summer.

The ‘Brighter Nights’ events will be held at the facility, operated by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, each Friday evening from 6.30pm to 8.30pm until the end of August.

On July 14 there will be circus entertainment at the site.

The theme on July 21 is ‘exploring nature.’

Eva and Lucy Kinkaid enjoying Wiggle It – Movement and Dance Activity at Brighter Nights.

Attendees will be treated to ‘sport and fitness’ on July 28.

There will be a ‘get crafty’ session on August 4.

The event on August 11 will focus on ‘mindfulness and wellbeing’ while there will be ‘animal antics’ on August 18.

The last event on Friday, August 25 will fall under the title of ‘final fling best bits back.’

Oscar enjoying the bubble bike at Brighter Nights.

Launching this year’s programme of events, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper, commented: “We are thrilled to bring back Brighter Nights to Lilian Bland Community Park this summer.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for families to come together and enjoy free, fun-filled Friday evenings. Join us as we light up the nights and create unforgettable memories in our community. We can’t wait to see you there!”

A spokesperson for the local authority added: “Whether you’re looking to unleash your inner artist, engage in physical activities, learn about

nature, or simply enjoy a moment of relaxation, Brighter Nights has something for everyone.

Ayda getting stuck in with Sensory Kids Play.

“Make the most of the bright summer nights rain, hail or shine, it’s free Friday family fun!”

For more information, visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/brighter-nights or call 03001234568.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper holds the youngest Brighter Nights attendee, three-week-old Luna Patton.