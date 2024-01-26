Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Repair Cafe will pop up at two local venues for people to bring in their “broken stuff” while enjoying a cuppa and some cake.

The first free Fix It event will take place at the Students’ Union on the Coleraine campus of Ulster University on Monday, January 29 from 12 noon until 2pm. The second event will be held in Portstewart Men’s Shed, 14a Central Avenue, Portstewart, on Saturday, February 4, from 10.30am- 12.30pm.

The fixers like to tackle repairs to household electricals, bikes, electronics, small furniture items and minor textile repairs but say: “So long as you can carry it into the venue, our team of volunteers will have a wee look and try to fix it.”