Free Outdoor Job Fair at Broadway
Are you being faced with redundancy?
Maybe you are looking for new career opportunities - or even just exploring taking on new skills or seeking entrepreneurship support?
If any of these scenarios sound like you then why not go along to the Mid and East Antrim Labour Market Partnership Job Fair.
It’s an outdoor, free, in person event taking place at Broadway in Larne this Thursday, August 25, from 11am-2pm.
Here you will find out more about job opportunities and careers, meeting with companies which are seeking local talent.
There will also be organisations on hand who can help to support you in securing your next job.
If you require an interpreter, just call in advance of the event on 028 2563 3345 or by emailing [email protected]