Free Presbyterians slam Pleasure Boys show as a 'a filthy display of perversion'

A group of local Free Presbyterian ministers have called this Saturday night’s performance by the UK Pleasure Boys at the Bannville House Hotel as a “a filthy display of perversion”.

​The strippers hit the headlines following their infamous performance at the Devenish.

In an open letter to the Bannville, Rev. Daniel Henderson, Rev. Gregory McCammon, Rev. David Smith and Rev. John Gray said they felt it was “necessary to expose such wickedness and challenge those who would publicise it”.

"The conduct of such ‘entertainers’ is sinful in the sight of Almighty God and whatever the prevailing opinion may be to the attendees of these iniquitous and immoral ‘performances’, there is ultimately only one opinion that matters - and that is the opinion of Almighty God whom we must all stand before and give account,” it read.

The UK Pleasure Boys are coming to Banbridge.

“This event instead of promoting the biblical principles of purity, faithfulness and loyalty in relationships has the opposite intention and is an attack and assault upon God's institution of marriage.”

The group’s management told the Belfast Telegraph that they would have extra security guards.

John Woodward said: “The new promoter spoke to the council to make sure we weren't doing anything too risque.

“The main thing [is] security. They've got about 10 security personnel, if not more. People are going to be manning the stage. No phones are going to be allowed. There's going to be screens around the room that will tell people they're not allowed to use their phones, as that was a big part about what highlighted everything getting out of control at The Devenish.