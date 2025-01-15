Free self defence classes for women in Ballymoney
A Ballymoney group is set to hold free self defence classes for women in the area.
Building Communities Resource Centre, based in the Acorn Business Centre, will offer two sessions in February and March.
The free-to-attend sessions will take place on Thursday, February 27 and Thursday, March 6 from 7pm-9pm.
Spaces are limited so please contact [email protected] to register your interest or to find out more information. Light refreshments will be served.
BCRC is a charity supporting community organisations to benefit communities in Causeway Coast and Glens.