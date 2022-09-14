Free training for community groups

The sessions will run from September to March, covering a variety of themes which will ensure participants can easily pick and choose the training most suitable to them. They will take place on Tuesday evenings via Zoom while a small number of in-person training will take part in venues across the Borough.

The programme begins in September with Health and Safety Month and groups can avail of Fire Safety Awareness and General Health and Safety for Community Buildings.

Throughout October, there will be range of support related to ‘good governance’ along with a session on ‘clever committees’ which will provide an overview of the various roles and responsibilities for management committees. For groups who recruit and manage staff and volunteers ‘human resources’ training will be particularly relevant while ‘good financial practices and policies’ will provide valuable guidance on how to manage and monitor funds.

Gabrielle Quinn, Jenni Archer, Catherine Farrimond and Colleen Moran from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Community Development team, who have developed a new free training programme for the community and voluntary sector

November will focus on ‘engaging with your community and funding’ while in December the Community Development team will be on hand to provide guidance to organisations on applying to Council’s annual grants.

January’s theme, ‘promoting services and facilities’, will invite groups to develop their digital marketing skills with a focus on maximising their use of social media. Additionally, accessibility and equality training will offer an opportunity to consider ways to make community facilities more welcoming and inclusive to promote increased usage.

The programme will draw to a close in February and March with a chance to develop skills in evaluation via a session on ‘reflective practice and measuring impact, along with ‘understanding local Council processes’ and a special ‘meet the funder’ event with groups invited to Cloonavin to meet various funders face-to-face to discuss their projects and ideas.

Training will be facilitated by a range of expert providers with additional ongoing support offered by Council Officers. One-to-one bespoke mentoring may also be available through Council’s Alchemy Programme for eligible social enterprises who attend the training.