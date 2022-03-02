Free training for local people at ‘ReStore’

If so, you’ll be interested to learn that Habitat for Humanity has launched ‘Foundations at ReStore’ courses in Ballymena.

With support from The Gallaher Trust, Habitat ReStore Ballymena based at the Bridge Retail Park, Larne Road, is offering free, practical and accessible courses accredited by OCN NI.

Habitat ReStore is the low-cost DIY store that builds sustainable community, directly tackling poverty here in Ireland. By selling donated new and used building supplies and home improvement materials ReStore enables local people to improve their homes at low cost, provides skills and employability training for people of all ages and abilities, and diverts tons of reusable waste from landfill.

Ballymena woman Emma Patterson, who is taking part in the Foundations at ReStore course, in store with ReStore staff member Joe Lyttle

Last year The Gallaher Trust, committed funding totalling £150,000, to be spent over the next three years, to support Habitat for Humanity NI’s Building Impact project, which aims to target ‘hard to reach’ adults living in the Ballymena area. Spending £50,000 per annum until 2024, The Gallaher Trust’s funding will see 300 volunteers receiving broader training and support, 225 volunteers will receive Open College Network (OCN) accredited training and through Pathways to Employment, 60 volunteers will secure a job. The project will also require a Volunteer Co-Ordinator.

Jenny Williams, Chief Executive of Habitat for Humanity Ireland said: “The Foundations training will build on the positive impact we already see for local people and the wider community at ReStore.

“Whether local people want to learn new skills to thrive in retail, get support in applying for a job, or take time to think about their personal wellbeing and building resilience, we are excited that this training will provide opportunities for more local people.”