The incident occurred at the junction of Boconnell Lane and the Kinnego / Aghacommon Embankment at approximately 2.20pm.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital as a result.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was a particularly warm day and it is likely the road was busy at the time with people travelling to and from Oxford Island.

Boconnell Lane, Lurgan. Picture: Google